Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Probable for Friday

Gasol is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Rockets with a right arm contusion.

Gasol is just dealing with a bruise, so this isn't a huge concern and there's more than a good chance that he plays on Friday. That said, we should get another status update early Friday after the team's morning shootaround, which should give us a better indication of his availability. For now, Gasol doesn't appear to be in any danger of missing time.