Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Produces 18 points in Saturday win

Gasol went for 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and one block across 37 minutes in Saturday's 102-95 win over the Jazz.

Gasol generated his lowest scoring total since Jan. 13 but still served as a strong complementary presence on a night when Mike Conley and Zach Randolph combined for 51 points. Gasol also drained multiple threes for the fifth straight game, while shooting over 50 percent for the fourth consecutive contest. The athletic big man is enjoying his best offensive month of the season, with the 24.0 points and 52.3 percent shooting he's posted in January both representing his best monthly figures in those categories to date this season.