Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Produces double-double in loss to Bulls

Gasol scored 24 points (10-21 FG, 2-5 3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 40 minutes during Sunday's 108-104 loss to the Bulls.

Gasol was heavily used in this contest and notched his highest scoring output since the turn of the calendar year while recording his first double-double in 16 games. His 19.4 points per game represent a career best in that category, and although his lackluster 6.1 rebounds per game are a career low, his efficacy from three-point range (39.1%) has kept him among the more useful fantasy centers in the game.

