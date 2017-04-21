Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Productive once again in Game 3

Gasol pitched in with 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 36 minutes during Thursday's 105-94 win over the Spurs in Game 3 of the WesterN Conference first-round playoffs.

Gasol followed up a 32-point explosion in Game 1 with a 12-point dud over 39 minutes on Monday, so Thursday's effort represented a welcome resurgence for the veteran big man. After going just 4-for-15 from the field in Game 2, his 57.1 percent success rate Thursday marked his second game of the series with well over 50 percent shooting, and he also hauled in six boards for the second straight contest. Outside of outliers like Game 2, Gasol should remain highly productive during the Grizzlies' postseason run.