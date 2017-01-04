Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Puts up 22 points in losing effort

Gasol (ankle) tallied 22 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes in a 116-102 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

The Grizzlies listed Gasol as questionable heading into Tuesday with the sprained left ankle, but he was cleared to play well before game time and appeared to show no limitations while turning in a well-rounded stat line. The expectation is that he'll be available to play a normal workload in the second half of the Grizzlies' back-to-back set Wednesday against the Clippers. Gasol's newfound three-point range has been a major story this season, but he's in a bit of a rut from downtown of late. He's failed to connect on a three-pointer in five of his last six games while going a combined 3-of-14 during that span.