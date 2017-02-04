Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Ruled out Saturday vs. Timberwolves

Gasol will sit out of Saturday's matchup against the Timberwolves in order to rest.

The team indicates Gasol's absence was planned, as the team is playing the second night of a back-to-back set. The big man tallied a season high 42 minutes in Friday's loss to the Thunder, and filled up the stat sheet with 31 points, four rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block in the process. Zach Randolph and Brandon Wright both figure to see increased workloads as a result of Gasol's absence.