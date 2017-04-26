Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Scores 17 points in Game 5 loss

Gasol posted 17 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3PT, 5-5 FT), seven assists and five rebounds across 41 minutes during a 116-103 loss to the Spurs on Tuesday.

Gasol scored less than 20 points for the third time in five games so far in the series as he attempted 12 field goal attempts for the second consecutive outing. The seven assists marked a team high and his best total of the series so far. With the team facing a must-win situation now, it wouldn't be surprising to see Gasol get a bit more aggressive on the offensive end.

