Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Scores 17 points in Game 5 loss
Gasol posted 17 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3PT, 5-5 FT), seven assists and five rebounds across 41 minutes during a 116-103 loss to the Spurs on Tuesday.
Gasol scored less than 20 points for the third time in five games so far in the series as he attempted 12 field goal attempts for the second consecutive outing. The seven assists marked a team high and his best total of the series so far. With the team facing a must-win situation now, it wouldn't be surprising to see Gasol get a bit more aggressive on the offensive end.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Knocks down game-winning shot in Game 4•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Productive once again in Game 3•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Drops 32 in Saturday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Heats up for 23 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Wednesday vs. Thunder•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Probable Wednesday vs. Thunder•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...