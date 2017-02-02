Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Scores 24 against Jokic-less Nuggets

Gasol poured in 24 points (9-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 24 minutes Wednesday during a 119-99 win over the Nuggets.

Gasol was scorching hot from tip-off to the end of the game. He scored a point a minute, a remarkably efficient and high-volume achievement, and his scoring essentially put the game out of reach before the fourth quarter. Without Nuggets' star Nikola Jokic (hip) there to weather the storm, Memphis' lead ballooned to 25 at one point and head coach David Fizdale felt comfortable taking Gasol out for good at that point. Gasol didn't play the fourth quarter and, as a result, should be fresh for Friday's game against the Thunder.