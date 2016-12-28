Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Scores game-high 26 in Tuesday's loss
Gasol scored 26 points (9-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding nine assists, four rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 113-103 loss to the Celtics.
After scoring just 27 total points in his previous two games, Gasol picked up the pace Tuesday, although he didn't get enough help from his teammates to come away with a road win. While his emergence as a three-point threat has garnered most of the attention, the 31-year-old's also been active defensively in recent weeks, recording nine blocks and nine steals over the last seven games.
