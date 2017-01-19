Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Scores game-high 28 points in loss

Gasol tallied 28 points (9-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one block over 39 minutes in Wednesday's 104-101 loss to the Wizards.

Gasol's 28 points led all scorers on Wednesday, but his two rebounds leave a lot to be desired for the wide-bodied seven-footer. Gasol has never been a prolific rebounder for his size; he's only ever posted season averages above eight in that category twice in his nine year career. Fortunately he is able to make up for it with excellent assist numbers for his size. Wednesday marked the third time since the beginning of January Gasol has recorded seven assists.