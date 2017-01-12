Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Scores just nine points in Wednesday's loss
Gasol recorded nine points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 103-95 loss to the Thunder.
Gasol was rendered ineffective against Oklahoma City's bigs, posting his lowest scoring output of the New Year. The Spanish center was averaging 21.2 points per game in his four previous contests that took place in 2017, but he has so far lost his outside shot since the calendar change-- Gasol is shooting just 18.2 percent from three over that four game span, down significantly from his 40.7 percent December average.
