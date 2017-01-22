Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Scoring binge continues vs. Rockets

Gasol posted 32 points (12-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-11 FT), five rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist across 37 minutes during a 119-95 loss to the Rockets on Saturday.

Gasol stayed hot against Houston in the second half of a back-to-back by topping his two previous 28-point outings. He was forced to pick up his scoring as no one else on the team managed more than 15 points. Gasol has really gotten his offense going over the last three games, with an average of 29.3 points per game in that stretch. He will have several days off before he gets a chance to continue the scoring binge against the Raptors on Wednesday.