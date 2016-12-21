Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Shooting 29 percent over last three games

Gasol submitted 24 points (8-22 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 37 minutes in a 112-109 overtime loss to the Celtics on Tuesday.

Gasol was masterful in keeping the Grizzlies' afloat during Mike Conley's nine-game absence, but surprisingly, his efficiency has taken a major downturn since the floor general reentered the lineup three games ago. In those contests, Gasol has gone a combined 18-of-62 (29%) from the field, undoing much of the progress he'd made in that category during his multi-week hot streak. Gasol is clearly trending down right now, but since he's still an elite performer among centers in both assists and three-pointers, there's no reason to take him out of lineups.