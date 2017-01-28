Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Totals 32 points, eight boards Friday

Gasol submitted 32 points (12-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and four blocks across 40 minutes in a 112-109 loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday.

Gasol turned in a strong follow-up effort to the career-best 42-point outing he delivered Wednesday against the Raptors, and while it wasn't enough for the Grizzlies to get the win, the center has started to quiet any skeptics about his All-Star credentials. With averages of 31.0 points (on 54.1% shooting), 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.3 three-pointers, 1.8 blocks in 37.8 minutes per game over the last six contests, Gasol is enjoying his best stretch of production of the season, and his ability to avoid the injury woes that have plagued him the last few years has allowed his talent to shine through. Given the mounting workload he's been forced to take on lately, Gasol could see his minutes lightened in the second half of the back-to-back Saturday against the Jazz, so he may not make for the best DFS play.