Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Tuesday vs. Lakers

Gasol (ankle) said he would play Tuesday against the Lakers, Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Gasol rolled his left ankle Saturday night, but the issue was never considered overly serious. He took part in practice Monday, and will ultimately take the court as the Grizzlies play on the first night of a back-to-back set. The expectation seems to be that Gasol will be good to go going forward, though it's possible he could be held out Wednesday against the Clippers if he experiences any soreness following Tuesday's contest.