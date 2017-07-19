Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Finalizing one-year deal with Grizzlies

Chalmers is finalizing a one-year, partially guaranteed contract with the Grizzlies, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Chalmers was out of the NBA last season recovering from a torn Achilles, but is clearly back to full strength considering the Grizzlies are finalizing a deal with him. The fact that it's only partially guaranteed makes it essentially a training camp offer, so Chalmers will likely need to perform well during camp in order to make the team's final roster. If that does happen, Chalmers would likely have to battle with the likes of Andrew Harrison and Wade Baldwin for backup minutes behind Mike Conley at point guard.