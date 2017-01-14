Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Carves up Houston with 17 points

Conley scored 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added nine assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block in 39 minutes during a 110-105 win against the Rockets on Friday.

Conley tore up the Rockets with his jitterbug mastery of the pick-and-roll. He skirted around hedging bigs to get in the teeth of the defense, and knocked down pull-up jumpers whenever someone went under a screen on him. He's on a roll now, scoring at least 17 points in every game since December 21st.