Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Carves up Houston with 17 points

Conley scored 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added nine assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block in 39 minutes during a 110-105 win against the Rockets on Friday.

Conley tore up the Rockets with his jitterbug mastery of the pick-and-roll. He skirted around hedging bigs to get in the teeth of the defense, and knocked down pull-up jumpers whenever someone went under a screen on him. He's on a roll now, scoring at least 17 points in every game since December 21st.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola