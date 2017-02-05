Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Contributes 20 points in Saturday win

Conley submitted 20 points (5-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 10-12 FT), eight assists and three rebounds over 36 minutes in Saturday's 107-99 win over the Timberwolves.

With Marc Gasol, Tony Allen and Chandler Parsons all sitting for rest, Conley's usage was unsurprisingly through the roof, but he wasn't very efficient overall. However, despite tallying an unsightly 31.3 percent success rate from the field, the veteran point guard remained highly aggressive, with his 12 shot attempts representing a season high. The 10-year pro did see a streak of 17 games with at least one three-pointer come to an end, but reached the 20-point mark for the third time in the last five contests.