Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Drops team-high 26 points in Game 5 loss

Conley totaled 26 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists, four steals, two rebounds and one block across 35 minutes during a 116-103 loss to the Spurs on Tuesday.

Conley kept up his torrid pace in the series as his 26 points were a team high. Tuesday's game marked the fourth consecutive game in the series that he has scored at least 24 points. His four steals were the most he's had so far in the series. Conley's offense is superb right now, as he's averaging 24.4 points per game in the series on 50.6 percent shooting.