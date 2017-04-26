Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Drops team-high 26 points in Game 5 loss
Conley totaled 26 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists, four steals, two rebounds and one block across 35 minutes during a 116-103 loss to the Spurs on Tuesday.
Conley kept up his torrid pace in the series as his 26 points were a team high. Tuesday's game marked the fourth consecutive game in the series that he has scored at least 24 points. His four steals were the most he's had so far in the series. Conley's offense is superb right now, as he's averaging 24.4 points per game in the series on 50.6 percent shooting.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 35 points to help Memphis even series•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Generates game-high scoring total in Game 3 win•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Posts team-high 24 points in Game 2 loss•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Leads team in scoring in limited minutes•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 31 in return from eye injury Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Available Friday vs. Knicks•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...