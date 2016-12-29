Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Expects to play Thursday vs. Thunder
Coach David Fizdale said he expects Conley (toe) to play in Thursday's game against the Thunder, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
Conley was held out of Tuesday's game against the Celtics, as he was dealing with some discomfort in his left big toe. However, after a one-game absence, Conley is felling better and fully expected to take the court, so barring any late setbacks, he should be back in the starting lineup and without restrictions. Andrew Harrison will head back to the bench in the corresponding move and should see a drop in minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Questionable for Thursday vs. Thunder•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: To sit out Tuesday vs. Celtics•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Questionable with left toe issue•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores nine in win Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Provides 19 points, eight assists Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores eight points in return to lineup•