Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Expects to play Thursday vs. Thunder

Coach David Fizdale said he expects Conley (toe) to play in Thursday's game against the Thunder, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

Conley was held out of Tuesday's game against the Celtics, as he was dealing with some discomfort in his left big toe. However, after a one-game absence, Conley is felling better and fully expected to take the court, so barring any late setbacks, he should be back in the starting lineup and without restrictions. Andrew Harrison will head back to the bench in the corresponding move and should see a drop in minutes.