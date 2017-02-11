Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Flirts with double-double Friday

Conley scored 20 points (6-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding nine assists, five rebounds and three steals across 33 minutes in Friday's 122-107 loss to the Warriors.

Although he was inefficient from the floor, he led the team in scoring as the Grizzlies fell behind early and couldn't catch up. He did most of his damage from beyond the arc, nailing four of the team's nine triples on the night. Conley continues to be a playmaker from the point guard position and could be in line for a ton of assists against a weak Nets defense.