Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Generates game-high scoring total in Game 3 win

Conley posted 24 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight assists and one rebound over 34 minutes during Thursday's 105-94 win over the Spurs in Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round playoffs.

The veteran point guard produced an identical point total to the one he'd managed in Game 2 and led all scorers in the process. Conley has shot a combined 15-for-31 over the last two games, including a 6-of-13 tally from behind the arc. Given his prominent role in the Grizzlies offense, heavy usage is all but a certainty for the 29-year-old for the duration of Memphis' postseason run.