Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Hands on 12 assists for second straight game
Conley finished with 27 points (10-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 assists, four rebounds and one steal across 41 minutes in a 128-119 overtime win over the Warriors on Friday.
Conley was instrumental in the Grizzlies' second-half comeback from a 24-point deficit, as he hit a 17-foot jumper with 7.4 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime, then hit another key bucket with less than a minute remaining in overtime. In addition, the point guard turned in his second 12-assist game in a row, resulting in a big night for those who rolled with him in DFS contests. The 29-year-old has shown no signs of being limited by the left big toe injury that sidelined him for two games in late December, as he's now averaging 21.8 points, 7.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 three-pointers per game in his four contests since returning.
