Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Hands out season-high 12 assists vs. Clippers

Conley totaled 17 points (5-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 12 assists and seven rebounds across 36 minutes during a 115-106 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday.

Conley struggled to find his shot in the second half of a back-to-back, but was able to set up his teammates with a season-high 12 dimes. The 36 minutes tied the most he's received since Nov. 23 and he did still score 17 points, and has scored at least 17 in the last five games. Conley gets a matchup with Golden State on Friday.