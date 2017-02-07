Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Ice cold from field in Monday's win

Conley managed to finish with 12 points (3-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while posting nine assists, two rebounds and two steals with a blocked shot over 35 minutes in Monday's 89-74 win against the Spurs.

Conley has struggled from the floor over the past three games, hitting just 15 of his past 42 (.357) field goal attempts. The veteran remains a must-start fantasy option, as he still has 17 assists over the past two outings despite his shooting woes.

