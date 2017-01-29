Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Leads first unit in scoring Saturday

Conley submitted 23 points (9-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Saturday's 102-95 win over the Jazz.

Conley led the first unit in both shot attempts and scoring against the stingy Jazz defense, posting his first 20-point effort since Jan. 18 in the process. His assists were down as a result, but the Grizzlies benefited from Conley getting more directly involved on the offensive end. The veteran guard bounced back from a three-game stretch during which he'd shot just 30.6 percent (15-for-49) from the floor. Factoring in Saturday's production, Conley is now averaging 19.5 points, 7.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 13 January contests.

