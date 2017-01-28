Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Notches fifth double-double of season Friday

Conley turned in 17 points (5-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes in a 112-109 loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday.

Conley's production has hit the skids a bit recently, and while his field-goal percentage didn't recover Friday, the matchup with a Blazers squad that ranks in the bottom five in the league in terms of defensive efficiency at least helped him take advantage as a distributor. The 10 assists were his most since Jan. 6, as Conley rolled to his fifth double-double of the campaign. Conley may not find as much success in the second half of the back-to-back set Saturday against the Jazz, as he'll likely be matched up most of the evening with George Hill, a significant upgrade on the defensive end from the Blazers' Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.

