Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Posts career-high 38 points in road win

Conley scored a career-high 38 points (12-18 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT) to go along with nine assists, six rebounds and two steals over 33 minutes in Monday's 115-96 win against the Suns.

Conley has knocked down three or more 3-pointers in each of his past three outings, averaging 26.0 points, 7.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals during the span. He has knocked down at least one triple in 15 straight games since returning from a toe injury in late December. Conley is 100 percent healthy again, and he is back as a bona fide No. 1 fantasy guard across all formats.