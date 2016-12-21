Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Provides 19 points, eight assists Tuesday

Conley played 36 minutes and provided 19 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and two steals in a 112-109 overtime loss to the Celtics on Tuesday.

Conley was overshadowed by his counterpart at point guard, Isaiah Thomas, who turned in a game-high 44 points on just 16 shot attempts from the field, but the Grizzlies floor general was quite effective in his own right in just his third game back from injury. Coach David Fizdale's comfort with handing Conley extended minutes suggests that he'll likely face no playing-time restrictions in standalone games going forward, but it wouldn't be surprising if the 29-year-old saw more limited run or was held out entirely Wednesday against the Pistons in what will be the first back-to-back set the Grizzlies have encountered since he returned from the fractured back. If that ends up being the case, Andrew Harrison, who operated as the starting point guard during Conley's nine-game absence, would likely take on an increased workload.