Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Puts up 18 points in blowout win

Conley finished with 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes Wednesday during a 119-99 win over the Nuggets.

Conley lit it up in the first half, scoring 16 points in 14 minutes. By the time the third quarter came to a close, the game was already out of reach, which is why Conley, averaging 32.4 minutes a game this season, played only 26 minutes. He'll get one day of rest before Friday's matchup against Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

