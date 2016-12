Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Questionable for Thursday vs. Thunder

Conley (toe) is officially being listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Thunder, Peter Fleischer of Fox 13 Memphis reports.

It was reported earlier Thursday that coach David Fizdale expects Conley to play, so he's still trending towards being available despite this latest designation. He'll test out the injury during pregame warmups before giving a final word on his availability, but if he can't give it a go, Andrew Harrison would be expected to draw another start at point guard.