Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Questionable Saturday vs. Kings
Conley (toe) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Kings.
Conley has been held out of the Grizzlies' last two games with the left big toe injury, and it appears the team will wait until Saturday's morning shootaround before reevaluating the point guard. Andrew Harrison would be in line for another start if Conley ends up being ruled out for one more contest, while Tony Allen would also take on some increased ball-handling responsibilities.
