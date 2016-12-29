Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Ruled out Thursday vs. Thunder
Conley (toe) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Coach David Fizdale indicated earlier Thursday that he fully expected Conley to return to the lineup, but after going through warmups, it appears the discomfort will be too much to play through. With Conley out yet again, Andrew Harrison should draw another start at point guard, while Wade Baldwin, who was recently recalled from the D-League, should operate as the team's No. 2 option. Conley's next opportunity to play will be Saturday against the Kings.
