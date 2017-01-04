Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 21 points in Tuesday's loss

Conley submitted 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists and one rebound across 32 minutes in a 116-102 loss to the Lakers.

Conley has turned in a pair of 20-point games since returning from a sprained left big toe, so it appears the injury isn't plaguing his production. It's not expected that Conley will face any limitations heading into the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday against the Clippers, and he could be in line for another big night with Los Angeles likely to be without the services of their starting point guard and top perimeter defender in Chris Paul (hamstring).