Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 35 points to help Memphis even series

Conley erupted for 35 points (13-23 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 42 minutes in Saturday's 110-108 overtime win over the Spurs in Game 4 of the series.

Conley's performance may have been overshadowed by the Spurs' Kawhi Leonard -- who churned out 43 points, including the San Antonio's last 16 points of regulation -- but the point guard couldn't have picked a better time to turn in the best postseason performance of his career. After scoring just 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting in the series opener, Conley has been a nightmare for the Spurs in the last three contests, averaging 27.7 points and 8.0 dimes while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 47.6 percent from three-point range.