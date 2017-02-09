Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores game-high 23 points in win
Conley registered 23 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists and two steals across 31 minutes during a 110-91 win over the Suns on Wednesday.
Conley found his shooting touch Wednesday after he had shot below 45 percent in the three previous outings as he scored a game-high 23 points. He knocked in at least four treys in a game for the sixth time so far this season. Conley's 40.7 three-point shooting percentage so far this season is on pace to be a career best for the 10th-year point guard.
