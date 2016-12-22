Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores nine in win Wednesday

Conley recorded nine points (3-10 FG, 3-7 3 Pt), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 24 minutes in a 98-86 win over the Pistons on Wednesday.

Conley's cold streak since returning from a back injury continues. He is shooting a dreadful 28.2 percent from the field and 20 percent from three in his past four games. He came back about a month earlier than expected, and if he continues to struggle with his shot it'll be fair to question whether that was too soon.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola