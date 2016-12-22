Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores nine in win Wednesday

Conley recorded nine points (3-10 FG, 3-7 3 Pt), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 24 minutes in a 98-86 win over the Pistons on Wednesday.

Conley's cold streak since returning from a back injury continues. He is shooting a dreadful 28.2 percent from the field and 20 percent from three in his past four games. He came back about a month earlier than expected, and if he continues to struggle with his shot it'll be fair to question whether that was too soon.