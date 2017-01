Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores team-high 19 in Sunday's win

Conley scored 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding nine assists, two rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 88-79 win over the Jazz.

He missed his third straight double-double by a single assist, and Conley has looked rejuvenated since missing a couple of games in late December with a toe injury, averaging 21.2 points, 8.0 assists, 4.4 boards and 2.2 threes in his last five contests.