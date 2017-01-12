Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores team-high 22 in loss

COnley posted 22 points (8-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds and three steals across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 103-95 loss to the Thunder.

Conley has been humming since the New Year, posting averages of 21.2 points and 8.6 rebounds in his five games since the start of 2017, but what's most encouraging is his apparent health. He is averaging 36 minutes per game in January, up more than seven minutes from when he returned from injury to close out December.