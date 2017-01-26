Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Shooting woes continue vs. Raptors

Conley went for 11 points (4-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes during a 101-99 victory against the Raptors on Wednesday.

The 11 points for Conley were his lowest total since Dec. 21 when he scored nine against the Pistons. In contrast to red-hot teammate Marc Gasol, Conley is stuck in a bit of a cold spell on the offensive end. In his last four games, he is shooting just 35.6 percent from the field. He'll get a better matchup Friday against the Trail Blazers as he looks to get his shot going.