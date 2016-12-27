Grizzlies' Mike Conley: To sit out Tuesday vs. Celtics

Conley (toe) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Celtics, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.

The Grizzlies haven't given any information on the severity of the injury, but it's giving Conley enough discomfort to rule him out for Tuesday. He'll go through some additional recovery over the next few days, with the hope of taking the court for Thursday's matchup with the Thunder. Look for Andrew Harrison to take over as the team's starting point guard, which should provide him the opportunity to see extended minutes.