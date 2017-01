Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Warming up, will be game-time call

Conley (toe) is on the court warming up prior to Saturday's game against the Kings, but his status remains uncertain, Rob Fischer of Sports 56 in Memphis reports.

Conley continues to nurse a toe issue, which has kept him out of each of the Grizzlies' last two games. A decision likely won't come until close to the 4:00 PM ET tip, and coach David Fizdale said if Conley is unable to go, Andrew Harrison would make another start in his place.