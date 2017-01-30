Douglas will sign with the Grizzlies on a 10-day contract, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

Douglas was waived by Memphis back in December due to a back injury, but will now be added back pending the release of rookie forward Troy Williams. It remains to be seen how large of an impact Douglas will make for Memphis, especially given the indefinite nature of 10-day contracts. Additionally, Wade Baldwin was recently recalled from the D-League and Andrew Harrison has established a fairly consistent role for the Grizzlies, muddying Douglas' role in the team's backcourt.