Douglas will sign a second 10-day contract with the Grizzlies on Thursday, Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Douglas has been with the Grizzlies for a couple different stints this season, joining the team in December after the team was granted the NBA's hardship rule when Mike Conley was out and most recently logging a 10-day contract up until this point. The Grizzlies like what they've seen from Douglas, as he's averaged 5.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 16.5 minutes in 11 games. He'll continue to act as a reserve in the backcourt, but likely won't see enough minutes to be fantasy relevant in the majority of leagues. Following the completion of this upcoming 10-day contract, the Grizzlies will have to waive Douglas or sign him for the rest of the season.