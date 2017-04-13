Allen has been diagnosed with a right calf strain and is considered doubtful for the first round of the playoffs, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

Allen appeared to suffer just a minor injury during Wednesday's regular-season finale, but an MRI performed Thursday has confirmed it's a little more serious than expected. The Grizzlies are considering him out indefinitely with a calf strain at this point in time and he's fully expected to miss the first round of the playoffs against the Spurs. Allen was expected to match up with Kawhi Leonard of the Spurs, so the Grizzlies are going to have a much tougher time defensively without their usual defensive stopper available. Without Allen, look for some combination of James Ennis, Vince Carter and Wayne Selden to cover the extra minutes.