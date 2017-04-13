Grizzlies' Tony Allen: Doubtful for first round of playoffs
Allen has been diagnosed with a right calf strain and is considered doubtful for the first round of the playoffs, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
Allen appeared to suffer just a minor injury during Wednesday's regular-season finale, but an MRI performed Thursday has confirmed it's a little more serious than expected. The Grizzlies are considering him out indefinitely with a calf strain at this point in time and he's fully expected to miss the first round of the playoffs against the Spurs. Allen was expected to match up with Kawhi Leonard of the Spurs, so the Grizzlies are going to have a much tougher time defensively without their usual defensive stopper available. Without Allen, look for some combination of James Ennis, Vince Carter and Wayne Selden to cover the extra minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Tony Allen: Hurts leg in season finale•
-
Grizzlies' Tony Allen: Turns in strong all-around line•
-
Grizzlies' Tony Allen: Will play Wednesday vs. Thunder•
-
Grizzlies' Tony Allen: Listed as questionable Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Tony Allen: Out Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Tony Allen: Questionable for Tuesday's game•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...