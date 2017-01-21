Allen contributed 13 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and 10 rebounds across 31 minutes during a 107-91 win over the Kings on Friday.

Allen obtained his fourth double-double of the season but failed to tally a single assist, steal or block in a game for the first time this season. He came into the game with at least one steal in 27 of the last 28 games. Allen isn't going to light up the stat sheet on a nightly basis, but he's having a pretty good season as his 9.9 points per game average so far this season would be his highest scoring average since the 2006-07 season, when he averaged 11.5 points per game.