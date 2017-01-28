Allen was limited to two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and one assist across 35 minutes in a 112-109 loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday.

After logging 15 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in 35 minutes Wednesday against the Raptors, Allen saw the same amount of run Friday, even though the Grizzlies were comparably healthier for the contest with JaMychal Green (knee) and Chandler Parsons (knee) returning to action. The availability of those players may have been enough for Allen to refocus his attention primarily on the defensive end, as he saw a significant downturn in usage. With the Grizzlies finishing off a back-to-back set Saturday against the Jazz, there's a good chance Parsons sit out for rest, and while that would theoretically open up some extra offensive usage for Allen, he's still a little too volatile to trust in most cash-game lineups.