Grizzlies' Tony Allen: Hurts leg in season finale
Allen picked up a right lower leg injury in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks and won't return, Peter Edmiston of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
The specifics of Allen's injury aren't clear, but the Grizzlies won't risk him aggravating the issue with the playoffs set to begin over the weekend. Allen will finish the game with four points (2-4 FG) and two rebounds in six minutes, bringing his final season averages to 9.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.4 assists in 27.0 minutes per game over 71 appearances.
