Allen put up 22 points (9-10 FG, 4-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 25 minutes during a 110-105 win over Houston on Friday.

This might be the most random scoring outburst of the season so far. The only part of Allen's game more notorious than his lockdown defense is his terrible offense. He's a poor ball-handler and a worse shooter, but he caught the hot hand on Friday and rode it to a win. It'd be a shock if he replicated this performance.