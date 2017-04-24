Allen (leg) has officially been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Spurs.

Allen was recently able to shed his walking boot and also took part in some conditioning on a stationary bike over the weekend, but the Grizzlies still don't expect to have him back at any point during the first round of the playoffs. He's now officially been ruled out for Game 5 on Tuesday and should be considered doubtful for Game 6 as well. James Ennis started the Grizzlies' last contest and logged 32 minutes, so he should be in line for another increase in playing time, while Wayne Selden is also a candidate to see a bigger role.