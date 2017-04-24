Grizzlies' Tony Allen: Out for Game 5
Allen (leg) has officially been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Spurs.
Allen was recently able to shed his walking boot and also took part in some conditioning on a stationary bike over the weekend, but the Grizzlies still don't expect to have him back at any point during the first round of the playoffs. He's now officially been ruled out for Game 5 on Tuesday and should be considered doubtful for Game 6 as well. James Ennis started the Grizzlies' last contest and logged 32 minutes, so he should be in line for another increase in playing time, while Wayne Selden is also a candidate to see a bigger role.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Tony Allen: Out of walking boot•
-
Grizzlies' Tony Allen: Remains out Thursday vs. Spurs•
-
Grizzlies' Tony Allen: Ruled out Monday vs. Spurs•
-
Grizzlies' Tony Allen: Doubtful for first round of playoffs•
-
Grizzlies' Tony Allen: Hurts leg in season finale•
-
Grizzlies' Tony Allen: Turns in strong all-around line•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...